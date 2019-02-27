Ja Rule faces more trolling, this time from Sacramento Kings, after NBA performance and tweet

Another NBA team has incurred the wrath of curse-giving hip-hop great Ja Rule.

After an odd performance at halftime of a Milwaukee Bucks game, and then cursing the Minnesota Timberwolves with continued futility, Ja Rule confusingly tagged the Kings in a tweet that appeared to be aimed at the Timberwolves.

The "Livin' It Up" star wrote in a since-deleted tweet that the Kings will never win a championship and Karl-Anthony Towns will leave the team in free agency. The only problem is that Towns plays for the Timberwolves.

JA RULE MOCKED OVER AWKWARD HALFTIME PERFORMANCE DURING MILWAUKEE BUCKS GAME

The Kings' Twitter account wasted little time answering back, screenshotting the tweet and adding: “Hoop knowledge worse than Fyre Fest logistics."

Ja Rule accepted the challenge – and hit back with the prediction that he would throw “another festival” before the Kings were able to win a championship. The Kings have only won one NBA championship -- and that was in the 1950-51 season when the team was known as the Rochester Royals. The rapper said he would lift his curse if the team changed its name back to the Royals.

When Kings star De’Aaron Fox got in on the action, Ja Rule hit back.

“Fox stop fronting you won’t be there come free agency lmao,” he tweeted. “make the commitment now then tell them you wanna resign for the next 10 years.”