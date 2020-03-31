J.K. Dobbins: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

J.K. Dobbins is a running back who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

The NFL hopeful spent three years at Ohio State and is regarded as one of the best running back prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft. Coming out of La Grange High School in Texas, Dobbins was a four-star recruit and was a Top 50 player nationally among his class.

Here are five other things to know about Dobbins.

**

1) HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

Dobbins is listed at 5-foot-9, 209 pounds. At the NFL Combine, he had 29 3/4-inch arms and 9 1/2-inch hands. However, Dobbins did not participate in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, and broad jump. Dobbins, who was dealing with an ankle injury, was only allowed to take part in the bench press, where he finished with 23 reps.

2) 2,000-YARD MILESTONE

In 2019, Dobbins became the first running back in school history to rush for more than 2,000 rushing yards.

He finished with 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Buckeyes, who went 13-1 on the season.

3) FRESHMAN STANDOUT

Dobbins immediately stepped into the Buckeyes’ backfield and took college football by storm.

He finished his inaugural season with 1,403 rushing yards, which is an Ohio State freshman record. Dobbins had 100 rushing yards in just six games and became only the fourth freshman in Ohio State history to eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing mark in a season.

Dobbins ranked seventh in college football, averaging 7.2 yards per carry in 2017.

4) HONORED

Dobbins took home a bunch of awards in 2019.

He was the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winner.

Dobbins was a member of the All-Big Ten first-team as well as a first-team All-American.

5) WHERE DO THE EXPERTS BELIEVE HE’LL GO?

Many NFL Draft experts believe Dobbins will be one of the top running backs to come off the board.

The Ohio State-product would fit in well with the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

All of the above teams need a true bell-cow in the backfield, and Dobbins would fit perfectly.

The Dolphins are in need of a running back, having only Kalen Ballage and Jordan Howard on their roster, the Texans just traded for David Johnson, but he’s aging and on the decline, and of course, the Buccaneers would be a fantastic fit with quarterback Tom Brady and the host of weapons they bring to the table.

Look for all of these teams to potentially land Dobbins in the 2020 NFL Draft.