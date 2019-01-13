J.D. Gibbs, co-founder of NASCAR’s Joe Gibbs Racing, son of ex-NFL coach, dies at 49

J.D. Gibbs, eldest son of former Washington Redskins coach Joe Gibbs and co-founder of the NASCAR team bearing his father’s name, died Friday. He was 49.

Gibbs died from complications following a long battle with a degenerative neurological disease, Joe Gibbs Racing announced Saturday. Gibbs served as the team’s president and later co-chairman, running the day-to-day operations of what has become an elite operation that launched the careers of several racing stars.

He is credited with launching the career of Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, whom he found racing short tracks in Virginia, and spearheading the team's pivotal move to Toyota. He was also a loyal supporter of Tony Stewart, a two-time champion driver for Gibbs, and Kyle Busch, who won multiple championships for the organization.

An outpouring of condolences was shared from across the NASCAR community.

"I will always be grateful for what his family did for mine and the opportunity he gave me 14 years ago," Denny Hamlin wrote on Twitter.

“We were privileged to watch J.D. Gibbs grow within the sport, displaying an endearing personality, a keen eye for talent and the strong business acumen that helped grow Joe Gibbs Racing into a pre-eminent NASCAR team,” NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France said in a statement. “The NASCAR family has lost a truly special member.”

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to succeed and for guiding me along the way,” Kyle Busch said. “We won together and we lost together, but you had a way to light up a room and bring peace to all.”

The Washington Redskins released a statement, reading in part: “For anyone who had the honor and privilege to know J.D., he was instantly recognized as a champion in life and sports.”

Gibbs played defensive back and quarterback at William & Mary from 1987-90 while his father coached the Washington Redskins, a team he led to three Super Bowl titles. The son transitioned into NASCAR and the family business when the elder Gibbs launched his NASCAR team in 1992.

Before joining the team’s senior management, Gibbs was an over-the-wall crewmember, changing tires and acting as a part-time driver, according to NASCAR.com. He made 13 starts in the NASCAR national series from 1998-2002.

He stepped away from JGR in 2015 when it was announced he was suffering from "conditions related to brain function."

Gibbs is survived by his wife and four sons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.