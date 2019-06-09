Italy beats Australia 2-1 in Women's World Cup

Barbara Bonansea scored twice, including the game-winner in stoppage time, as Italy upset Australia 2-1 in the Women's World Cup on Sunday.

Bonansea got past Australian captain Sam Kerr with a header that caught goalkeeper Lydia Williams off guard in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

The Juventus player also had the equalizer in the 56th minute for the 15th-ranked Italians, who are making their first appearance in the World Cup since 1999.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sam Kerr, playing in her third World Cup, scored her first-ever goal in the tournament in the 22nd minute for the sixth-ranked Matildas. She celebrated by punching the corner flag in a tribute to Australia soccer great Tim Cahill.