Women’s World Cup
Published

Italy beats Australia 2-1 in Women's World Cup

Associated Press
Barbara Bonansea scored twice, including the game-winner in stoppage time, as Italy upset Australia 2-1 in the Women's World Cup on Sunday.

Bonansea got past Australian captain Sam Kerr with a header that caught goalkeeper Lydia Williams off guard in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Players of Italy celebrate after winning the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Australia and Italy at the Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, Sunday, June 9, 2019.

Players of Italy celebrate after winning the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Australia and Italy at the Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

The Juventus player also had the equalizer in the 56th minute for the 15th-ranked Italians, who are making their first appearance in the World Cup since 1999.

Sam Kerr, playing in her third World Cup, scored her first-ever goal in the tournament in the 22nd minute for the sixth-ranked Matildas. She celebrated by punching the corner flag in a tribute to Australia soccer great Tim Cahill.