Italian junior soccer team fires coach after blowout win

An Italian youth soccer coach was fired Saturday after his team defeated an opponent 27-0, including getting seven goals from one player.

Invictasauro, an under-18 squad, fired Massimiliano Riccini after the blowout Tuesday over Marina Calcio.

The firing came after Marina Calcio sporting director Tiberio Pratesi claimed Invictasauro disrespected his club in the win. Marina Calcio suffered several key injuries in the match, according to ESPN.

An Invictasauro representative called Pratesi after the match and apologized for the 27-0 win. The club’s president, Paolo Brogelli, later announced the departure of Riccini.

“We were stunned and deeply regretful when hearing that our [Juniors] team had beaten Marina Calcio 27-0,” Progelli said in a statement.

"The values of youth team football are antithetical to such a thing. The opponent must always be respected and that did not happen today.

“As president, I sincerely apologize to the Marina club. I announce that our directors decided, unanimously, to sack coach Riccini.

“Our coaches have the duty to train young players, but above all to educate them. That did not happen today.”