ISU's Jordan Railey arrested on fighting charge

Police in Ames arrested Iowa State center Jordan Railey for fighting in public early Thursday, a charge that could put his future with the Cyclones in jeopardy.

Ames police commander Jim Robinson says officers saw Railey throw a punch at another man just after midnight on Welch Ave., a popular restaurant and bar district for students.

Robinson says Railey was arrested after walking away from officers. Railey was charged with disorderly conduct and taken to the Story County jail.

Railey, a 6-foot-11 native of Beaverton, Ore., was suspended by coach Fred Hoiberg in January for violating team rules after a single-car accident early on New Year's Day.

Railey averaged two points a game as a freshman last season.