ISU says there’s ‘no evidence’ US skater Mariah Bell ‘intended any harm’ to South Korean opponent

The International Skating Union determined there was “no evidence” that an American figure skater accused of purposely cutting her South Korean opponent “intended any harm” to the skater.

In a Thursday statement, the ISU said they were aware of the incident between Mariah Bell, 22, and Lim Eun-soo, 16, during warm-ups before the women’s short program competition on Wednesday. Bell allegedly kicked Lim, who was competing in her first senior world championships. The South Korean teen received medical attention, was treated and was ultimately able to compete.

The ISU said the incident was “verbally reported” to the organization but “no formal complaint has been received.”

“Based on the evidence at hand at this point in time, which includes a video, there is no evidence that Ms. Bell intended any harm to Ms. Lim,” the ISU statement said. “The ISU met with delegates from both USA and Korea and urged both parties to find an amicable solution. The ISU maintains that this remains the appropriate approach."

Lim’s management agency, All That Sports, told the AFP that they asked the Korean Skating Union to file a complaint with the International Skating Union regarding the incident.

An official for All That Sports told Yonhap News that Lim was “slowly skating on the edge of the rink after completing her turn” when Bell, who was slated to warm-up after her, “suddenly kicked and stabbed Lim’s calf with her skate blades.”

“Mariah Bell didn’t apologize to Lim Eun-soo after the incident and instead continued to rehearse for her routine,” the official told Yonhap News.

Bell, who trains under the same coach as Lim, was accused of “bullying Lim for months,” All That Sports claimed, according to local media.

The two figure skaters have not commented on the incident.