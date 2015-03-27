Isles recall F Haley and G Nilsson

The New York Islanders recalled forward Michael Haley and goaltender Anders Nilsson from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

The duo was recalled following injuries to forward David Ullstrom and goaltender Al Montoya.

The Islanders also placed forward Brian Rolston on injured reserve after he suffered a concussion in a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on December 15th.

Haley, who has appeared in four games with the Islanders in 2011, has two goals and four points over 19 games with the Sound Tigers this season.

Nilsson leads all Bridgeport goalies with a 3.16 goal-against average and a .902 save percentage this season.