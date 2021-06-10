Islanders fans belt out National Anthem in viral moment ahead of Game 6 victory over Bruins

Nassau Coliseum was roaring with energy Wednesday night as fans in attendance belted out the National Anthem before the New York Islanders Game 6 victory over the Boston Bruins in a viral moment that is sure to give anyone chills.

Nicole Raviv regularly sings "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Isles games at the Coliseum but on Wednesday night she was overpowered by the crowd, even turning over the microphone to the fans.

ISLANDERS BEAT BRUINS 6-2 IN GAME 6, REACH STANLEY CUP SEMIS

"My heart is full. The coliseum will forever have the best backup singers in the #NHL," Raviv wrote on Twitter.

Video of the magical moment, as many called it, was shared all over social media.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Head coach Barry Trotz commented on the fans' energy in Wednesday night’s game, where the Islanders would go on to dominate the Bruins 6-2 to advance to the semifinals.

"What a great atmosphere...it was deafening. I couldn't hear anything out there, I had some white noise for a while out there"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Islanders fans previously pitched in before Game 4 after Raviv experienced some technical difficulties with her mic while singing the anthem.

With 12,000 fans in attendance, near full capacity for the Barn, Wednesday’s crowd did not disappoint.