Isaiah Simmons: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Isaiah Simmons is a linebacker who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

Simmons was a first-team All-State football player on both offense and defense at Olathe North High School in Kansas. He had 92 tackles on defense and had 29 receptions for 994 yards and 13 touchdowns, an average of 34.3 yards per reception, during his stellar senior season.

Before becoming one of the best players in Clemson history, Simmons was also the state champion in the long jump his junior and senior years.

Here are five other things to know about Simmons.

1) HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

Simmons is listed at 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds. At the NFL Combine, he was measured as having 33 3/8-inch arms and 9 5/8-inch hands. He ran an unofficial 4.39 40-yard dash, and he had a 39.0 vertical jump.

2) BEST OF THE BEST

Simmons, an athletic defender who transitioned from safety in 2017 to the starting nickel/sam linebacker position in 2018, was named the Butkus Award winner as the nation’s top linebacker in 2019 in only his second year at the position. Simmons became the first player in the history of the program to win the Butkus Award.

3) STATS FOR DAYS

Simmons finished his Clemson career credited with 253 tackles (28.5 for loss), 10.5 sacks, 22 pass breakups, four interceptions -- including one returned for a touchdown -- five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 1,856 career snaps over 44 games (29 starts).

4) UNANIMOUS SELECTION

Simmons became the sixth unanimous All-American in school history. Other players from Clemson, include Terry Kinard (1982), Gaines Adams (2006), C.J. Spiller (2009), Da’Quan Bowers (2010) and Christian Wilkins (2018).

5) WHERE WILL HE GO?

Simmons is arguably one of the best prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft.

After the Cincinnati Bengals choose LSU QB Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick and assuming the Washington Redskins take Ohio State defensive end Chase Young with the second selection, Isaiah Simmons could be the next best player to come off the board.

He is expected to be taken in the top five of the draft. It would be very surprising if he falls outside of the top 10.