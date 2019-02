Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving is slated to return to action Wednesday night when the club hosts the Philadelphia 76ers.

The rookie point guard missed the last nine games with a sprained right shoulder after suffering the injury in a March 30 contest against Milwaukee.

The top pick in last year's NBA Draft, Irving is a front-runner for rookie of the year honors, posting averages of 18.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.