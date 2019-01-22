Irish jockey makes incredible recovery and wins race after nearly falling off his horse, video shows

An Irish jockey pulled off an amazing feat over the weekend.

Mikey Sweeney was racing his hose, Ask Heather, at the Killeagh Point to Point in Ireland on Sunday when the animal hit a hurdle, causing Sweeney to briefly fall off his saddle.

FLASHBACK: VIDEO SHOWS JOCKEY AND HORSE FALLING, GOING ON TO WIN RACE

But Sweeney miraculously clung onto the horse, pulled himself back onto the saddle and still rode it to victory.

“She landed on her nose and put me over her head,” Sweeny told The Telegraph on Monday. “It was a miracle I stayed on. I don’t know how it happened. I thought I was gone. I don’t think Derek expected to see me again – he was in shock all right – but he said ‘well done.’”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Declan Queally, the hose’s trainer, told the Guardian that it was “unbelievable” that the horse was able to recover and Sweeny was able to maintain his grip and right himself for the win.