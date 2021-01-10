Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Iowa State Cyclones
Published

Iowa State's Matt Campbell affirms commitment to school amid reported NFL interest

Campbell took Iowa State job after successful stint with Toledo

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 10Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell reaffirmed his commitment to the school Sunday amid speculation that NFL teams want him to be their head coach.

Campbell had a successful 9-3 season with the Cyclones in his fifth season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"So grateful for the commitment of so many to continue to want to build our program together. Our foundation has been built on Loyalty and Faithfulness and it will continue to be our guiding light. Humbled and Grateful to continue to lead to be different," he tweeted.

DOUG PEDERSON'S FUTURE AS EAGLES' HEAD COACH HAZY: REPORT

The 41-year-old was the head coach at Toledo before jumping to Iowa State before the start of the 2016 season. He was 3-9 in his first season with the Cyclones, but didn’t have a losing record after that. Iowa State defeated Oregon, 34-17, in the Fiesta Bowl.

Campbell was rumored to be a potential candidate for the New York Jets’ job after the team fired Adam Gase. CBS Sports reported that Campbell would talk to the Jets about the job, but the Des Moines Register later reported that it wasn’t true.

Campbell declined to talk with the Jets before the team went with Gase, according to the Des Moines Register. He also reportedly turned down a job in the New England Patriots’ front office in 2004.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York will be looking for its fourth head coach since 2010. The Jets haven’t made the playoffs since that season.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_