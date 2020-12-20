Iowa State ends 4-game skid beating Jackson State 60-45

Solomon Young scored 18 points, Jalen Coleman-Lands added 16 and Iowa State beat Jackson State 60-45 on Sunday.

The Cyclones (2-4) ended their four-game losing streak while the Tigers (0-5) remain winless with their fifth consecutive loss following the cancelation of their first four games due to COVID-19.

Coleman-Lands grabbed nine rebounds and Young collared eight as Iowa State had a 43-35 rebounding advantage.

Tristan Jarrett scored 18 points for Jackson State despite missing 14 of 18 shot attempts. He made all eight of his free throws and grabbed six rebounds. Jayveous McKinnis scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds. The Tigers missed 34 of 58 shots, finishing at 24.1% shooting.

Jackson State built a 9-2 lead before the Cyclones went on an 11-0 run and never trailed again. Iowa State led 25-19 at halftime, scored the first eight points after the break and were up double digits the rest of the way.

Iowa State is scheduled to host Chicago State on Tuesday, which will mark its fifth game in 12 days.

The Tigers are scheduled to play at North Alabama on Tuesday. Jackson State's Jan. 9 contest against Alcorn State will serve as its home opener.