Iowa St forward Dendy to transfer

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State forward LaRon Dendy plans to transfer, the fourth significant loss to the Cyclones' frontcourt this spring.

New coach Fred Hoiberg announced Dendy's departure Tuesday. Dendy averaged 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game as a junior last season.

Justin Hamilton transferred from the team after the season. Forward Marquis Gilstrap's appeal for an extra year of eligibility was denied by the NCAA and forward Craig Brackins has declared for next month's NBA draft.

Hoiberg also says guard Antwon Oliver won't return next season. Oliver redshirted as a freshman in 2009-10.