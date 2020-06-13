Iowa's Jack Koerner injured in boating accident in the Ozarks, university says

Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner was seriously injured in a boating accident in the Ozarks Friday night, according to reports.

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the 4.2 mile mark of Gravois Arm in the Lake of the Ozarks at around 6:52 p.m. over reports of a collision with a watercraft, online records showed.

According to police, the boat Koerner was in collided into the “starboard side” of another vessel, leaving his boat totaled. He was transported to an area hospital with “serious” injuries.

Another passenger in Koerner’s boat also suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to another hospital.

The university released a statement confirming the accident.

"We can confirm Jack Koerner -- a junior defensive back on the University of Iowa football team and member of the 2020 Leadership Group -- was injured in a watercraft accident at Lake of the Ozarks on Friday, June 12 at approximately 6:30 p.m.,” the statement obtained by 247Sports.com read.

“Koerner was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Jack had completed the first week of voluntary workouts with his Hawkeye teammates and was at the Lake of the Ozarks with his father, Gary, for a father-son weekend along with other West Des Moines families."

Koerner joined the Hawkeyes in 2017 as a walk-on and totaled 81 tackles, intercepted one pass and defended five total passes last season.