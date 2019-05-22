Expand / Collapse search
Iowa high school soccer player scores 'butt' goal during playoff game

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
An Iowa high school soccer player made headlines Monday after scoring an incredible goal during the first round of a playoff game.

Western Christian High School student Caleb Dokter scored one of 10 goals that helped his team advance to the next round but it was his goal that had onlookers calling the win anything “butt” ordinary.

Siouxland News reporter Travis Chinn dubbed the dramatic score the “butt” goal as Dokter can be seen in a video scoring a goal off a corner kick using his rear end.

The unique goal went viral on social media even making it onto ESPN's "Sportscenter" as a top play for the day.

Western Christian High School went on to beat Missouri Valley 10-0 in a game that ended with 36 minutes remaining due to the mercy rule.

Dokter and his team are set play in the semifinal round of their bracket on Wednesday.

