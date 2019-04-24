Minor league baseball player built his own home to live in during season

Though it's on the doorstep to the Major Leagues, the Triple-A level of baseball's minor league system features smaller everything — stadiums, crowds, players' paychecks and, for one resourceful Iowa Cubs pitcher, a decidedly smaller "house."

If you can call it that.

Trevor Clifton doesn't have the bank account to splurge on a swanky hotel or apartment during the season, so the frugal hurler and his industrious dad built a tiny home.

Clifton, selected by the Chicago Cubs with the No. 12 pick of the 2013 MLB Draft, partially constructed the home from parts scavanged from a $200 camper they bought online, the Des Moines Register reported. The home, which was built on wheels, provides Clifton with a "cozy" 104-square feet.

“We built it from the ground up. We always saw the tiny homes on Pinterest and thought, ‘Dang, that would be cool to build,'” Clifton said. “We had a chance to do it from the ground up, so we went ahead and did.”

Clifton’s father put the final few touches on the home while the pitcher was away at spring training in Arizona. The home now has a couch, fridge, microwave, storage space and a mattress. Originally parked outside the Iowa Cubs’ stadium, the portable home is now located outside a teammate’s house.

“I just like to be on my own – just relax – whenever I get home,” he said. “That’s one way to do it. You’re by yourself. You get to do what you want. If you want to go fishing out by the lake, you can go do that.”

Clifton has a 1.08 ERA in three appearances for Iowa this season.

The Iowa Cubs play in the Pacific Coast League and are the Chicago Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate. The team is 11-7 on the season and have a game against the Nashville Sounds on Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.