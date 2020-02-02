International Space Station tweets photo of Miami prior to Super Bowl kick-off

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station shared a photo Sunday showing Miami Gardens from outer space ahead of Super Bowl LIV.

The photo shared on Twitter shows Miami Gardens hours before kick-off between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chief — its shoreline and the ocean clearly visible.

“Magnificent Miami! This photo, taken from the International Space Station, shows a sunny day of the Sunshine State and its beautiful beaches,” the tweet said.

“Tonight, it's the home of #SBLIV."

Prior Super Bowl games have been watched aboard the International Space Station.

The space station happens to be the same size of a football field, from end zone to end zone.

On Thursday NASA reported that astronaut Christina Koch was nearing the end of a 328-day mission aboard the orbiting lab.

She is due to land in Kazakhstan Feb. 6 aboard the Soyuz MS-13 crew ship with cosmonaut Alexander Skvorsov and Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency.

Koch’s stay will be the second longest by a U.S. astronaut behind former astronaut Scott Kelley, who lived aboard the space station for 340 consecutive days.