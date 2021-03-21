Ingram, Williamson score 30, Pelicans beat Nuggets 113-108

Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson each scored 30 points and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame another triple-double by Nikola Jokic to beat the Denver Nuggets 113-108 on Sunday.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 20 points for the Pelicans, who won the finale of a road trip after dropping their first two games in Portland.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jokic had 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his 52nd career triple-double, including 11 this season. Jamal Murray added 23 points.

Trailing 83-80 going into the fourth quarter, the Nuggets put together a 9-0 run to move in front 95-92 on Jokic’s 3-pointer from the top of the key with 5:18 remaining.

The game stayed tight in the closing minutes. Ingram completed two three-point plays around a jumper by Jokic to give the Pelicans a 107-104 lead with 57 seconds to play. Lane violations by Jokic and Murray allowed Ingram to complete his first three-point play after two misses from the line.

Paul Millsap made one of two free throws for Denver but Ingram sank two more free throws to build a four-point edge for the Pelicans with 29 seconds left.

Jokic then missed a long jumper, snagged the rebound and got the ball to Murray, who also couldn’t connect. The Pelicans added four free throws down the stretch.

The Pelicans led 58-51 at halftime, closing the final 1:17 of the second quarter with six straight points capped by Eric Bledsoe’s driving layup.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TIP-INS

Pelicans: G Lonzo Ball missed the game because of right hip flexor strain. G JJ Redick remains sidelined by a right heel injury that has kept him out for the past seven games.

Nuggets: G Gary Harris (left abductor strain) and G Monte Morris (left quadriceps strain) remain sidelined. No timeline has been established yet for their return. … F Greg Whittington was inactive because of eft knee soreness.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Return home Tuesday to host the Los Angeles Lakers, who have beaten New Orleans seven times in a row.

Nuggets: Start a three-game road trip Tuesday night against Orlando.