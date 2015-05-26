Expand / Collapse search
IndyCar punishes Hunter-Reay over New Orleans crash that collected Pagenaud, Bourdais

By | Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS – The IndyCar Series docked driver Ryan Hunter-Reay three points and put him on probation for the next three races for his role in a three-car crash at the Grand Prix of Louisiana that collected Simon Pagenaud and Sebastien Bourdais last weekend.

IndyCar said Wednesday that the Andretti Autosport driver violated a rule on avoidable contact during a restart with less than 10 minutes remaining of the rain-shortened road race.

Hunter-Reay squeezed Pagenaud onto a wet spot, which caused the Frenchmen to slide onto grass and then back on track at the next turn, where he broadsided Hunter-Reay and collected Bourdais as all three cars slid off the track and into a tire wall.

Pagenaud later said he was basically driven off the track while Hunter-Reay maintained he did nothing wrong.