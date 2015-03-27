IndyCar officials to meet with Helio Castroneves following meltdown at Edmonton

IndyCar series officials plan to meet with driver Helio Castroneves to discuss his conduct following last week's race at Edmonton.

Castroneves was black-flagged for blocking Penske Racing teammate Will Power on the final restart. The Brazilian crossed the finish line first, but the victory was awarded to Scott Dixon and Castroneves was placed 10th.

Castroneves lost his temper afterward, touching one series official on the chest and grabbing another by the collar.

He apologized on his website Monday, calling his actions "totally wrong" even though he didn't agree with the penalty.

Castroneves will meet with officials next week, with any penalties announced after the meeting.