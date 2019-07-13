IndyCar drivers get testy with post race scrap in Toronto

IndyCar drivers Takuma Sato and Sebastien Bourdais got into an altercation and punches were thrown after their practice race on Saturday in Toronto.

After the race, Japanese driver Sato angrily approached Bourdais after being passed during the final lap in the morning practice run. Sato felt there was no reason Bourdais should have passed him because an earlier crash had given each driver a free lap, according to IndyStar

Fuming, Sato entered the pit box of the Bourdais after the race, approached the left side of his vehicle and grabbed the collar of his racing suit, which almost pulled him off his vehicle. The French driver responded by getting a hold of Sato and eventually throwing a punch before the two were quickly separated. Sato later talked about Bourdais' actions during the race that led to the two drivers going at it.

"It was a ridiculous moment," Sato said after the race, according to IndyStar. "I saw Josef [Newgarden] was sort of warming up his tires on the back straight so I had to back off. There’s no point to overtake him, because what do you gain?"

"But then Bourdais comes screaming out, squeezing me into the wall, I mean, what’s the point? Then he kept going and nearly hit Newgarden on the exit of Turn 5. How ridiculous is that? What are you trying to achieve? I have no idea," he added.

Bourdais later gave an explanation to his actions during the race, with the French driver saying he moved around Sato because another driver, Spencer Pigot was riding close behind him. He felt the outburst from Sato was unwarranted.

"Obviously, I passed him out the out-lap," said Bourdais. "I guess that pissed him off, but I’m not quite sure it deserved that kind of reaction."

"I wish he’d come and apologize. That’s the least he should be doing. But I don’t get the feeling he’ll be doing that. I probably shouldn’t go to him, because I’m probably not going to be very pleasant," he added.

Sato's qualifying time puts him in the tenth position for Sunday's Honda Indy Toronto race, while Bourdais is currently eighth.