Cleveland Indians rookie Zach Plesac says he received letter from Boston Red Sox vet after debut
Cleveland Indians pitcher Zach Plesac made his major league debut Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox and, after the game, received a surprise from a player on the opposing team.
Plesac told reporters after the game he received the baseball from his first pitch and strikeout, a lineup card and a letter from Red Sox pitcher David Price, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.
“He told me congrats on your debut,” Plesac said. “It was a ‘good luck, kid, kind of thing.’ It was awesome. It was really cool.”
He added: “I’m sure, being the vet he is, he was just taking care of the rookie pitching his first game at Fenway.”
The 24-year-old righty went 5 1/3 innings, struck out two batters and allowed one run on four hits. He didn’t earn the decision, but the Indians won the game 7-5.