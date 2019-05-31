Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Indians rookie Zach Plesac says he received letter from Boston Red Sox vet after debut

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Cleveland Indians pitcher Zach Plesac made his major league debut Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox and, after the game, received a surprise from a player on the opposing team.

Plesac told reporters after the game he received the baseball from his first pitch and strikeout, a lineup card and a letter from Red Sox pitcher David Price, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

“He told me congrats on your debut,” Plesac said. “It was a ‘good luck, kid, kind of thing.’ It was awesome. It was really cool.”

He added: “I’m sure, being the vet he is, he was just taking care of the rookie pitching his first game at Fenway.”

The 24-year-old righty went 5 1/3 innings, struck out two batters and allowed one run on four hits. He didn’t earn the decision, but the Indians won the game 7-5.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.