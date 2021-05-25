Indians' Zach Plesac suffers fractured thumb in undershirt snafu

Cleveland Indians pitcher Zach Plesac was placed on the injured list on Tuesday after he fractured his thumb in a freak accident.

Indians manager Terry Francona explained that Plesac suffered the injury to his right thumb. He said the incident occurred when Plesac was taking off his undershirt and getting it stuck on a chair at his locker.

"He was, I think, probably rather aggressively ripping off his shirt," Francona said, via MLB.com. "He called [athletic trainer] James Quinlan, and James called me. It was pretty swollen yesterday. … As you can imagine, our wheels started to turn."

Plesac’s swelling didn’t go down by Monday and a Tuesday X-ray revealed the fracture. Cleveland will now have to try and find a replacement for Plesac who was set to start Friday.

The 26-year-old righty is in his third season in the majors. He was leading the majors with 10 starts this season. He had a 4.14 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings.

In his last outing on Sunday, Plesac got a no-decision as the team lost to the Minnesota Twins. He lasted 3 2/3 innings, struck out one batter and allowed five runs – three earned – on five hits.

The Indians’ starting rotation now includes Shane Bieber, Sam Hentges and Aaron Civale.