Cleveland Indians' Trevor Bauer launches ball over center field wall in frustration

Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer did not appear happy that manager Terry Francona was coming to take him out of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

Bauer turned around and heaved the ball toward center field and over the wall.

He would later apologize for the outburst while talking to reporters.

“I'm an intense competitor and that fire is what drives me,” Bauer said. “Today it completely consumed me and took over. I just wanted to say I'm sorry for how I behaved. It won't happen again.”

Bauer allowed seven earned runs on nine hits through 4 1/3 innings. He also struck out six.

“Nothing really broke my way,” Bauer said. “Even when I felt like I executed good pitches, they were capped off the end of the bat. So, the frustration built up.”

He added: “Right now, I'm just focused on the negative impact I've had on our culture, and our team and organization, and trying to make reparations to the people in this clubhouse and in our organization. We'll handle whatever else comes down the line from there.”

The Indians lost the game, 9-6.

Francona said after the game he and Bauer discussed the incident.

“That's just between us,” he said. “We certainly discussed it, as we should, and he talked to the team. Today was a frustrating day. He did it out of frustration. I don't ever want to say something that I don't mean out of frustration.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.