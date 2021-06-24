Indians' Eddie Rosario caught in bad baserunning blunder, redeems himself with clutch hit

Cleveland Indians outfielder Eddie Rosario had a bad baserunning blunder on Thursday night against the Minnesota Twins.

In the top of the sixth inning, Rosario decided to steal second base and the throw from Twins catcher Ben Rortvedt to Andrelton Simmons got away. Rosario was looking at Simmons and was trying to decide whether to run to third base.

Rosario did not try to get bold and run to third but made a lackadaisical walk back to second base. Simmons made the heads-up play to flip the ball to second baseman Jorge Polanco, who tagged him out.

Rosario was stunned. And the inning was over.

Luckily, Rosario was able to have the last laugh.

He finished the game 1-for-4 with two RBI. The Indians scored three of their four runs in the eighth inning of the game and won the game 4-1.

Cleveland’s J.C. Mejia went six strong innings and struck out six batters. He allowed one run on six hits. Bobby Bradley and Austin Hedges also added RBIs in the win.

Minnesota got their lone run from Luis Arraez. He would score on a wild pitch from Mejia.

With the win, the Indians improved to 41-31. The Twins dropped to 31-43.