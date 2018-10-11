Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman suffered serious injury, didn't know it

Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Matt Slauson suffered a severe injury last Thursday night against the New England Patriots – but it could have been much worse.

Slauson broke two vertebrae in his spine in the third quarter and stayed in the game, lining up for more than 80 offensive snaps and eight special teams plays, according to the Indy Star.

Slauson didn’t realize the dangerous risk he was taking. He told the newspaper Wednesday if he felt like he could stand then, “I could play.”

“I had no idea how close I was to changing my family’s life,” Slauson told the Indy Star.

The 32-year-old journeyman lineman was shaken up after coming to grips with what could have been an injury that derailed his career and possibly life.

“It does me no good to wrestle over, but I’ll be honest, it’s really hard not to think about it,” he said.

Slauson was placed on the injured reserve list and won’t be playing for the Colts for the remainder of the season. He will not need surgery, just rest. He will be re-evaluated in January.

Slauson signed a one-year deal with the Colts in the offseason. His contract will expire at season’s end.