Indianapolis Colts: Each NFL Draft 2020 selection

The Indianapolis Colts made nine selections during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Among their selections, the Colts found a backup for Phillip Rivers. The Colts drafted Jacob Eason in the fourth round.

The Colts didn’t have a first-round pick.

Here are who the Colts chose during the draft:

**

ROUND 2, PICK 34: MICHAEL PITTMAN JR., WR

The Colts selected wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. with the No. 34 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Pittman played four seasons at USC. He recorded 171 catches for 2,519 yards and 19 touchdowns. He will quickly become a top target for Phillip Rivers.

**

ROUND 2, PICK 41: JONATHAN TAYLOR, RB

The Colts selected running back Jonathan Taylor with the No. 41 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Taylor was one of the better collegiate running backs at Wisconsin. Taylor became the seventh player in college football history to rush for 6,000 yards and he was the first to ever do so in just three seasons. He also finished No. 6 all-time among players in rushing (6,174 yards) and No. 2 all-time among Big Ten players. The Colts traded up with the Cleveland Browns to get this pick.

**

ROUND 3, PICK 85: JULIAN BLACKMON, S

The Colts selected safety Julian Blackmon with the No. 85 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Blackmon has the potential to cause some havoc on the defensive side of the ball for the Colts. The Utah standout had 60 tackles and four interceptions in 12 games.

**

ROUND 4, PICK 122: JACOB EASON, QB

The Colts selected quarterback Jacob Eason with the No. 122 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Eason was the first quarterback taken on Day 3. Eason starred at Washington during his final collegiate season. He had 3,132 passing yards and 23 touchdown passes.

**

ROUND 5, PICK 149: DANNY PINTER, G

The Colts selected offensive lineman Danny Pinter with the No. 149 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Pinter was a stud guard at Ball State. He was a first-team All-Mid-American selection in 2019.

**

ROUND 6, PICK 193: ROBERT WINDSOR, DT

The Colts selected defensive tackle Robert Windsor with the No. 193 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Windsor played 13 games at Penn State in 2019. He had 40 tackles and 3.5 sacks

**

ROUND 6, PICK 211: ISAIAH RODGERS, CB

The Colts selected cornerback Isaiah Rodgers with the No 211 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Rodgers played at UMass during his collegiate career. He had 42 tackles and four interceptions in 2019.

**

ROUND 6, PICK 212: DEZMON PATMON, WR

The Colts selected wide receiver Dezmon Patmon with the No. 212 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Patmon played in 13 games for Washington State in 2019. He had 58 catches for 762 yards and eight touchdowns.

**

ROUND 6, PICK 213: JORDAN GLASGOW, S

The Colts selected safety Jordan Glasgow with the No. 213 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Glasgow played in 13 games for Michigan in 2019. He recorded 89 tackles and five sacks.