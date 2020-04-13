Indianapolis Colts debut new looks and logos

The Indianapolis Colts have a new look moving forward.

On Monday, the Colts showcased their new logos and looks for the team as they prepares for the 2020 NFL season and beyond.

"The Horseshoe remains our most iconic and timeless mark, worn by some of the greatest players in NFL history and loved by some of football's greatest fans, Colts Nation," Colts vice chair and owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon said in a statement. "These new logos -- particularly our new Indiana logo -- honor our rich history, cement our real and lasting connection to Indiana and embrace the exciting future that lies ahead."

The Horseshoe, which was been the Colts’ oldest and most recognizable logo, has been held true for 67 years. Their new secondary logo outlines the state of Indiana and is carved out of the "C" from the Colts' new wordmark to honor the team's home state and community. The new secondary logo will be used to complement the horseshoe and will be featured on fan gear and used in the Colts uniform design.

According to the Colts’ site, the new wordmark “incorporates modern elements while embracing some of the design features from the traditional mark.” With the new design in place, the traditional wordmark will be a historic mark and will be used for historical or throwback campaigns and gear only.