Indianapolis Colts' Darius Leonard helps change woman's tire on side of road

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard tackled a different problem over the weekend.

Leonard helped a woman change a tire while she was broken down on the side of the road. Martha Isbell posted the video of Leonard changing the tire on social media.

“Darius Leonard continues to be an outstanding player on and off the field,” she tweeted. “So thankful to God that he stopped and helped me. Much love!”

It’s unclear where the woman was broken down. Isbell lists Lake View, S.C., as her location on Twitter.

Leonard won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award last season. He played in 15 games and led the league in combined tackles with 163 and solo tackles with 111. He also recorded four forced fumbles.