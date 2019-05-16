Indianapolis Colts assistant coach's home shot at more than 70 times on Mother's Day: report

An Indianapolis Colts assistant coach’s home was reportedly shot at more than 70 times on Sunday.

Eight people arrived in three cars before opening fire on Parks Frazier’s Indianapolis home on Mother’s Day, the Indy Star reported, citing police reports. Nobody was inside the home at the time.

A neighbor told the Indy Star that she was having dinner with her family when she heard the gunshots go off. She said that “random and suspicious cars” were seen driving around the neighborhood in the days leading up to the shooting.

“Then, when it stopped, I realized they were gunshots, and we saw two cars speeding away,” the woman told the Indy Star. “I built my home here and nothing like this had ever happened before. Everyone here knows everyone.”

Police recovered an iPhone in a purple case they say may have been left behind by one of the gunmen, according to the newspaper. The Indy Star reported that 77 shell casings were recovered from the home.

The shooting was still being investigated.

“We are extremely thankful our employee was not home at the time of the incident. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we have no further comment,” the Colts said in a statement.

Frazier is listed as the assistant to Colts head coach Frank Reich on the team’s website. He played quarterback at Murray State before starting his coaching career.