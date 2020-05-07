Indianapolis Colts 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Indianapolis Colts will have veteran quarterback Phillip Rivers taking over the offense for the 2020 season after the team failed to make the playoffs behind Jacoby Brissett last season.

Rivers joins the Colts after a nice career with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he played from 2004 to 2019. Rivers and the Chargers parted ways in the offseason and decided to go with quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and Justin Herbert as they look ahead toward the future of their franchise.

Rivers gets at least one more chance to make a Super Bowl run. The Colts’ offense, when healthy, can be dangerous with Marlon Mack running the ball and T.Y. Hilton catching passes on the outside.

Darius Leonard will lead the defense in his third season with the team. As long as he stays on the health side of the spectrum, the Colts could find some magic and make a run toward the AFC South title.

Indianapolis is playing teams from the AFC North, NFC North, NFC East and AFC West during the regular season.

Here are the matchups the Colts will have in 2020.

Home Opponents: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

Away Opponents: Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 128-127-1

Here is the Colts’ regular-season schedule.

Here is the Colts’ preseason schedule.

