Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo suffers serious knee injury during game, leaves court on stretcher

Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo was carried out of Wednesday night’s game on a stretcher after he suffered a serious right knee injury in the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors.

Oladipo was attempting to chase down a ball heading for Raptors forward Pascal Siakam when Oladipo's leg bent awkwardly. Oladipo immediately went down and appeared to be in significant pain.

PHOENIX SUNS' DEVIN BOOKER SEEN RUSHING TO TUNNEL TO MEET TIMBERWOLVES' GORGUI DIENG AFTER EJECTIONS

Trainers placed a towel over Oladipo’s leg as he was put onto the stretcher and carried off the floor. The Pacers announced he would have an MRI on Thursday. However, ESPN reported Oladipo’s injury will require surgery and he will miss the rest of the season.

Oladipo made his first All-Star Game last season after the Pacers acquired him from the Oklahoma City Thunder in the blockbuster Paul George trade.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was leading the 32-15 Pacers, who entered Thursday in third place in the Eastern Conference, with 19.2 points per game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.