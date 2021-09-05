Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana Hoosiers
Published

Indiana football jersey features embarrassing spelling error

Viewers took screenshots of the embarrassing error and it quickly made its rounds on the internet

By Mollie Walker | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Indiana’s lackluster performance in its season opener Saturday was foreshadowed by a peculiar mistake off the field — a spelling mistake that is.  

The jersey of freshman running back David Holloman read "Indinia," according to a video posted — and then deleted — by the Hoosiers’ official athletics Twitter account.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Viewers took screenshots of the embarrassing error and it quickly made its rounds on the internet.

Indiana’s day didn’t get much better after that mishap. Facing No. 18 Iowa on the road, IU trailed the Hawkeyes 14-0 after a mere two minutes before ultimately losing 34-6.

This isn’t the first jersey controversy for Indiana, either. In January, the Hoosiers removed the Big Ten logos from its jerseys and helmets ahead of the Outback Bowl against Ole Miss.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Many speculated the university felt slighted by the conference placing it in a lesser Bowl game despite finishing second in the Big Ten East division, a notion that Indiana coach Tom Allen refuted.