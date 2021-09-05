Indiana football jersey features embarrassing spelling error

Indiana’s lackluster performance in its season opener Saturday was foreshadowed by a peculiar mistake off the field — a spelling mistake that is.

The jersey of freshman running back David Holloman read "Indinia," according to a video posted — and then deleted — by the Hoosiers’ official athletics Twitter account.

Viewers took screenshots of the embarrassing error and it quickly made its rounds on the internet.

Indiana’s day didn’t get much better after that mishap. Facing No. 18 Iowa on the road, IU trailed the Hawkeyes 14-0 after a mere two minutes before ultimately losing 34-6.

This isn’t the first jersey controversy for Indiana, either. In January, the Hoosiers removed the Big Ten logos from its jerseys and helmets ahead of the Outback Bowl against Ole Miss.

Many speculated the university felt slighted by the conference placing it in a lesser Bowl game despite finishing second in the Big Ten East division, a notion that Indiana coach Tom Allen refuted.