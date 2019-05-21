Indiana college softball team pulls off stunning hidden-ball trick to advance to World Series

Indiana college softball players used teamwork and a bit of acting to pull off a hidden-ball trick Saturday that secured their spot in the Division-III Women’s College World Series.

Trine University was up 3-1 during a game on their home field in Angola, Ind. The Thunders initiated the hidden-ball trick during the final inning when their opponents from SUNY Geneseo had two outs with the tying runners on first and second.

Senior pitcher Kate Saupe rounded a fake throw to second, and her teammates did their best to sell that the ball was errantly thrown into centerfield.

The runner on second dashed for third and was tagged out by the pitcher who had the ball the whole time. The SuperRegional ended with the Trine Thunders advancing to the Division III Women’s College World Series.

"Whoever says D3 softball isn’t as exciting as D1 please freaking watch," one Twitter user wrote. "Trine wins Super regional and advances. Go Thunder," one Trine player wrote on Twitter.

The play ranked No. 9 on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays of the night. The Thunders will take on Illinois-Wesleyan in first round of the NCAA Division III Softball Championship in Tyler, Texas.