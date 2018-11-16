Indiana college cancels 2019 football season after 70-6 defeat and 53 straight losses

At least Earlham College's football program can say it went out achieving a Division III record -- even if it's not a record any school wants.

The Indiana college suspended its football program after a fifth consecutive winless season and a record 53 consecutive losses.

Earlham plans to bring back football in 2020, but only if the appropriate funding is guaranteed, solid players have been recruited and a “highly qualified” coach is hired.

Avis Stewarts, the school’s interim president, explained the decision.

“Our board of trustees has been looking at football with concern for several years, and we agree that it is time to consider whether or not success on the football field is a goal we should pursue,” Stewart said in a statement. “This decision was not made easily or lightly, but I am convinced that it is the right one at this point in the history of the college.”

The Quakers finished the 2018 season with a 70-6 blowout to Rose-Hulman last Saturday. The last time the Quakers won a game was on October 26, 2013, when the team beat Anderson College.

Earlham College is a private liberal arts college with about 1,060 students enrolled, according to US News.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.