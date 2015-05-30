Illinois' Thomas Detry shares individual lead, Illini top NCAA golf team standings

Illinois' Thomas Detry shot 4-under 68 for a share of the individual lead and the Illini topped the team standings Friday after the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Detry was tied with South Florida's Claudio Correa. Duke's Jake Shuman and Georgia Tech's Anders Albertson were a stroke back at The Concession Golf Club.

Illinois had a 2-under 286 total for a two-stroke lead over Georgia. Southern California was third at 1 over, followed by San Diego State at 2 over, and LSU at 4 over.

The 24 schools and 12 individuals will complete 54 holes of stroke play, with the top 15 schools and top nine individuals not on an advancing team playing an additional round of stroke play to determine the top eight schools for match play and the 72-hole individual champion. The top eight schools will then compete in match play for the team championship.