Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NCAA FB
Published

Illinois football standout Bobby Roundtree suffers severe spinal injury in swimming accident, school says

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 20Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 20

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 20 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

University of Illinois defensive end Bobby Roundtree suffered a severe spinal injury during a swimming accident Saturday in Florida, the school announced.

Roundtree underwent surgery Sunday and was recovering at a hospital in Safety Harbor, according to the school. There were no other details released about the incident.

TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS’ 325-POUND FOOTBALL RECRUIT DUNKS, SINKS FULL-COURT SHOT IN WILD VIDEO

“Bobby Roundtree is exactly what you want in a student-athlete," Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “He is a hard worker, dependable, a dedicated student and a leader. This is devastating to his teammates, the entire Fighting Illini family and his family and friends. We will give Bobby all the support possible as he battles through his recovery. Please keep Bobby and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Tributes poured in for Roundtree as the news of his accident started to spread.

Roundtree is entering his junior year. He played in 24 games during his first two seasons.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last season, Roundtree finished fifth in the Big Ten Conference with 8.5 sacks. He also had 67 total tackles.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.