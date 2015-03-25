Iginla, Flames must adjust quickly to Hartley in short season

The Calgary Flames will try to get out of the gates quickly in this 48-game season, learning as they go.

There's a new coach in Bob Hartley and new assistants in Jacques Cloutier and Martin Gelinas.

Only forward Alex Tanguay knows Hartley well after playing for him in Colorado. Captain Jarome Iginla says there will be adjustments, but he expects Calgary to be a good team.

Calgary opens the season Sunday at home against San Jose.