Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Seattle Mariners
Published

Ichiro Suzuki shows off hitting ability, pitching skills in post-retirement sandlot game

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Dec. 2Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Dec. 2

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Dec. 2 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Ichiro Suzuki is a hitting machine even in his retirement from professional baseball.

Ichiro retired from the Seattle Mariners earlier this year, going down as one of the greatest hitters the sport has ever seen. He tallied 3,089 hits in Major League Baseball with the Mariners, New York Yankees and Miami Marlins. He played 19 seasons in the majors and nine seasons in Japan.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES HIRE DEREK SHELTON AS NEXT MANAGER

However, he didn’t appear to be done with collecting basehits.

According to Kyodo News, Ichiro played in a sandlot-level game against a team of high school teachers in Japan on Sunday. Not only did he go 3-for-4 but he struck out 16 batters while throwing 131 pitches. His team won the game 14-0.

“I can still make it work,” he told Japanese media after the game. “No problems at all regarding either my elbow or shoulder. It was a blast.”

NEW YORK METS' MARCUS STROMAN COMES TO DEFENSE OF CARLOS BELTRAN AMID SIGN-STEALING SCANDAL

There didn’t appear to be any hard feelings from the opposing team after the game. Kiyoshi Fujita, the manager of the teachers' team, said the players were just having fun.

“Sandlot players aren't going to hit pitches like that. Every member of our team is going to remember meeting the world-famous Ichiro. It really was fun.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ichiro serves as an assistant with the Mariners.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_