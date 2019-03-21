Ichiro Suzuki gets standing ovation as he walks off baseball field for the final time

Ichiro Suzuki on Thursday walked off the Tokyo Dome field to a standing ovation as he left the final game of his major league career.

The 45-year-old Seattle Mariners star -- who was a hero in Japan before he ever played in MLB -- waved goodbye to the crowd in the eighth inning, finishing the two-game Opening Series against the Oakland Athletics 0-for-5 with two walks. He was greeted by his teammates and Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. in the dugout.

MIAMI MARLINS MINOR LEAGUE AFFILIATE TO HOST 'FLORIDA MAN NIGHT'

One of the teammates who met Ichiro was Mariners starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi. The left-handed pitcher, who signed with the Mariners in January and made his MLB debut on Thursday, broke down in tears as the two embraced.

Ichiro is widely considered to be one of the greatest hitters of his time and is a sure Hall of Famer when he becomes eligible.

Ichiro announced his retirement after the game.

"I have achieved so many of my dreams in baseball, both in my career in Japan and, since 2001, in Major League Baseball. I am honored to end my big league career where it started, with Seattle, and think it is fitting that my last games as a professional were played in my home country of Japan," Ichiro said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ichiro finishes with 3,089 hits, a .311 batting average and a .757 OPS with one American League MVP award, 10 Gold Glove awards and 10 All-Star selections in 18 seasons with the Mariners, New York Yankees and Miami Marlins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.