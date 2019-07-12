Ice Cube explains why Lamar Odom, other ex-NBA players were removed from BIG3

Lamar Odom was among several former NBA players who were deactivated from the BIG3 basketball league earlier this week, and on Thursday the league's founder revealed the reason why.

Ice Cube, the rapper, actor and business mogul, explained to TMZ Sports that the league can’t afford players who have “health issues” to be sitting on the bench the entire time.

“We want players that are actually playing,” he told the gossip site.

Odom was cut along with Baron Davis, Jermaine O’Neal, and Bonzi Wells. Odom was attempting to make his grand comeback years after a near-fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel. However, in three games he recorded two points and only four rebounds.

Odom, 39, was not ready to play, sources told TMZ Sports.

“As the premier professional 3-on-3 league in the world, we are always striving to improve the quality of both the live and broadcast experience for our fans as well as the level of competition,” the league said in a statement Wednesday. “In addition, the smooth running of our internal organization, while in great shape for a young third-year league, needs to be improved and ongoing changes will continue to be implemented and finalized next Monday.”

The BIG3 is currently going into the fourth week of its third season. The Triplets, which features former NBA players Joe Johnson and Al Jefferson, and the Killer 3’s, which features former NBA player Stephen Jackson and former G-League player Frank Sessions, each are 3-0.