Husband, wife make hole-in-1 on same hole

A Japanese man and his wife made holes-in-one within seconds of each other while playing at a club near Sao Paulo.

A witness playing with the couple said that 60-year-old Takashi Sasaki made his hole-in-one with a 7-iron on the 166-yard No. 4 hole at Terras de Sao Jose Golf Club on Sunday.

His wife Marli was on the women's tee and hit her ace from about 115 yards but didn't see the ball go in the hole.

Witness Valdemar Iwamoto told The Associated Press that "all of a sudden, we see her ball bouncing into the hole, we couldn't believe it."

Neither had made a hole-in-one before. The couple live in Brazil.

Club manager Ricardo Alberto Rossi said two caddies also witnessed the feat.