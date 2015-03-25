Hurricanes sign G Ellis, acquire muscle in Westgarth

The Carolina Hurricanes and goaltender Dan Ellis agreed to terms on a one-year contract Sunday.

The team announced the signing hours after trading netminder Brian Boucher to the Philadelphia Flyers.

"Dan is an experienced netminder who has had good years in the NHL, and played well for Charlotte this season," said Hurricanes general manager Jim Rutherford. "We feel it is important to have a veteran goalie to partner with Cam (Ward) during the compressed season."

Ellis compiled a 2.46 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage in 18 games with the Charlotte Checkers, the Hurricanes' AHL affiliate.

The Saskatchewan native is 72-57-15 with a 2.68 GAA and 12 shutouts in 165 career games (141 starts) for Dallas, Nashville, Tampa Bay and Anaheim.

The busy Hurricanes also acquired rugged forward Kevin Westgarth from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forward Anthony Stewart and two draft picks, a fourth-round selection in 2013 and a sixth-rounder in 2014.

Westgarth has totaled one goal, four assists and 153 penalty minutes in 90 career games, all with the Kings.

"We were looking for a character, team guy who can play a gritty role for our team," said Rutherford. "Kevin is a good addition to fill that spot."

Stewart, a 2003 first-round pick, has registered 27 goals and 71 points in 262 career games with Florida, Atlanta and Carolina.