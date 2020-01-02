Carolina Hurricanes' Erik Haula, wife Kristen, announce miscarriage

Carolina Hurricanes center Erik Haula and his wife Kristen announced the loss of their unborn daughter Wednesday.

Haula posted a photo of an ultrasound of the child along with a heartbreaking message.

“Our baby girl gone way too soon. Mommy & Daddy will always love you and we cannot wait to hold you one day in heaven,” the caption read.

Kristen Haula posted a separate photo on her Instagram.

“While it may be hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel on some days going forward, and some may be harder than others to understand why this happened, the complete joy & excitement she has brought to us and those who love her will be with us forever,” she wrote.

Haula had written the date 12/30/19 on his sticks before the Hurricanes played the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

He finished the game with a goal and an assist and pointed to the sky.

The 28-year-old is in his first full season with the Hurricanes. He spent four seasons with the Minnesota Wild and two more with the Vegas Golden Knights before joining Carolina.

In 21 games this season, he has 11 goals and six assists.

Carolina is 24-14-2 this season.