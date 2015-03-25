Hurricanes captain Eric Staal: 'No question' he'll be ready for training camp after injury

Carolina Hurricanes captain Eric Staal says there's "no question" he'll be ready for training camp after spraining a knee ligament during an international tournament.

Staal said Tuesday that rehab is "a slower process than I thought and hoped" but he hopes to test his knee on the ice by August. He says the team's medical staff is "not going to rush it."

Staal sprained his right medial collateral ligament in a scary-looking collision with Alex Edler last month during the world hockey quarterfinals. He calls it the most serious injury of his hockey career.

Staal says he "wouldn't classify it as a clean hit" because after watching replays, he isn't sure what Edler tried to accomplish with it.

Staal spoke at the team's unveiling of its 2013-14 uniform design.