South Carolina Gamecocks
Hundreds break social distancing after South Carolina game

Associated Press
Several parties and large gatherings coinciding with the University of South Carolina’s football game had to be broken up Saturday, as people celebrated the first game of the season, police said.

Columbia Police told The State newspaper Wednesday that three social distancing citations and four warnings were issued to residences that house some USC students.

Police said the largest gathering was at Reign Living at the Stadium apartment complex near the Gamecocks’ Williams-Brice stadium, where about 300 people got together after the game.

Another citation was issued to a residence in the Five Points area, where about 100 people gather before the kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Columbia police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said property owners were also cited for the social distancing violation.

Each violation was a 10-point infraction and if a property accumulates 15 points in a year span, property owners could get their rental permits revoked, according to city records.

University police were notified if a student was involved in the violations, Timmons said.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said at least 143,623 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,186 have died.

