Hughes, Chamberlain, Logan get 1-yr deals with NYY

The New York Yankees have agreed to one-year contracts with right-handers Phil Hughes and Joba Chamberlain and lefty Boone Logan to avoid arbitration.

Hughes receives $2.7 million for the 2011 season, while Chamberlain will earn $1.4 million and Logan $1.2 million for the Yankees, who lost in the AL championship series to the Texas Rangers in six games a year after winning the 2009 World Series.

Hughes won a career-best 18 games last season with a 4.19 ERA over 29 starts and 31 appearances and was a first-time All-Star.

Chamberlain went 3-4 with a 4.40 ERA and three saves in 73 outings. Logan was 2-0 with a 2.93 ERA in 51 appearances.