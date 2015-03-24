Expand / Collapse search
January 8, 2015

Hubbard scores 15, Laster adds 13 to help Loyola (Md) hang on for 76-71 win over Cornell

By | Associated Press

BALTIMORE – Tyler Hubbard scored 15 points and Eric Laster added 13 more, including a tie-breaking 3-pointer in the closing minutes, to lead Loyola (Md) past Cornell 76-71 on Sunday.

Cornell (1-1) tied the game at 66 when Shonn Miller hit a pair of free throws with 3:34 remaining, but Laster hit a 3-pointer 24 seconds later which sparked an 8-2 run over the next 3 minutes and sealed it for Loyola (1-1).

Miller finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Cornell, which made just 2 of 11 field goals in the final 5 ½ minutes. Galal Cancer scored 19 and Robert Hatter added 17 in the loss.

Cam Gregory grabbed 10 rebounds for Loyola, which out-rebounded Cornell 43-34 while pulling down 19 offensive rebounds.

Loyola made 8 of 19 from 3-point range while the Big Red converted just 3 of 19.